Systelligence LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VSS opened at $104.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $126.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

