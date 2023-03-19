Systelligence LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,559 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FNDF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

