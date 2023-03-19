Systelligence LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.