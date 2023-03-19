Systelligence LLC Sells 50,952 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,952 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,683,000.

SCHD stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

