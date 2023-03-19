Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wix.com worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.26. 555,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,905. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

