Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. TTEC comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TTEC worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,797. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

