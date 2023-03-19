Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 16,653 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Zuora worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Zuora Stock Down 3.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZUO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,244,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,276. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,307 shares of company stock worth $595,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.