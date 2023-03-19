Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 17,056 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NSSC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,178,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,759. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

