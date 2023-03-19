Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 29,312 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. QuickLogic comprises 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of QuickLogic worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

