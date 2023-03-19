Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

