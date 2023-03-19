Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90.
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
