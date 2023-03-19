Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.