Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 92,074 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 563.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 5.71% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 334.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 174,299 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

