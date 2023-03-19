Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

