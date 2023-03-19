Telemus Capital LLC Has $39.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.