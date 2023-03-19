Telemus Capital LLC Has $39.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.