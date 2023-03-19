Telemus Capital LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $73.87 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

