Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.