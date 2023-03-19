Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 23,392 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,171,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,195,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS EFV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.