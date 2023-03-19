Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

