Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 124.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

