Telemus Capital LLC Sells 9,233 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

