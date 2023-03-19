Telemus Capital LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.