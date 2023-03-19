Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $798.56 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $798.56 million and approximately $114.11 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005386 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001853 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,468,722,820 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,696,086,666 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

