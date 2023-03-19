Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $355.93 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00005522 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $355.93 million and approximately $103.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 236,199,543 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

