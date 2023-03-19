Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 441,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,885,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 576.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

