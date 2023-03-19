The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

