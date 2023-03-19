The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Stolper Co’s 8th Largest Position

Stolper Co grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

