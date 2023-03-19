The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHAB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

About Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.