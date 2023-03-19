The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $135.85 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,609,610,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,879,820,118 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

