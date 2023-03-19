The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 70.8% annually over the last three years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.