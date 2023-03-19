Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.33. 643,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 29,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,775,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

