Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $184.75 million and $1.95 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

