Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.44. 1,110,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,144. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

