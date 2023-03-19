Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up about 3.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.79% of Tri-Continental worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 79.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 190,359 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.59. 74,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,280. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

