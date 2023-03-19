Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,092,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

