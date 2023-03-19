Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $693,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

