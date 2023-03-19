Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 275.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

