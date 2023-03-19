Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

