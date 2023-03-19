Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes $208,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.62 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

