Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. Trimble has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

