Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCFC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

