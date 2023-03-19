TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.34 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $32.34 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,772,378 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the [TrustToken](https://hackernoon.com/truecoin-unveils-usd-backed-stable-coin-a-trustworthy-alternative-to-tether-b436610df9bb) asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits.

If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1-to-1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.

Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

