U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

