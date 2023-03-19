Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 50,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

