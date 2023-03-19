USDD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $723.56 million and $12.43 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.87 or 0.26228696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

