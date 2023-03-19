Vai (VAI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and $31,310.71 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

