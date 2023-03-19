Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.