Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Raised by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 107,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VDE opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.