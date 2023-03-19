Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

