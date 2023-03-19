Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.