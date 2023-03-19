Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
BSV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
