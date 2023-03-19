Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VBR opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

